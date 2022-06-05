WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Dump-truck theft; plus, recognize any of these dumped-likely-stolen items?

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN DUMP TRUCK: Just received the photo and report from Serene:

My husband’s dump truck was stolen by Highland Park Elementary School about an hour ago. It is a ’95 Isuzu NPR. Please keep an eye out!

We’ll add the plate and incident # when we get them.

FROM THE DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN FILE: The photos and report are from Michael:

A few nights ago, I found a MiniMeis child shoulder carrier and tire chains on the corner of the SW Edmunds St, between the Huxley and the alley. That same night, about two blocks to the west, I found a large pile of clothing (including various shoes) and a damaged Canon Pro-100 photo printer. If these belong to anybody, I’d certainly like to get them to their proper owner. However, if no one claims them, then I’d like to keep the child carrier, attempt to repair the printer, and donate the clothing or recycle it through Ridwell.

If any of this might be yours, please email us and we’ll connect you with Michael.