WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Chelan Café ATM theft; car prowls; dumped/likely-stolen bicycle

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports this morning:

CHELAN CAFE ATM THEFT: Thanks for the tips. Shown in our photo above is the bar door at the Chelan Café, damaged when burglar(s) broke in early today and stole the ATM. We just went over to the Chelan to confirm the break-in. They believe it happened less than half an hour after the last employee locked up for the night and left around 3:45 am. If you have any information, the case number is 22-139316.

CAR PROWLS: From Eric:

This morning at 6:15, I found that my car (47th and Andover) had been prowled. All the glovebox contents were sitting in the passenger seat, driver’s side door was ajar. Guess I left it unlocked last night. When taking my kid to the ferry, I saw some paperwork strewn about on 47th and Dawson. I picked it up. Was a car registration for someone else on 47th (5400 block). I placed the paperwork under their windshield wiper and could see that their glovebox contents were also out.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLE: Recognize this bike? The photo and report are from Ken:

This bike was abandoned in our yard (37th SW and SW Charlestown area) 3 days ago. I’m assuming it was “borrowed” and then left because of a loose seat and rubbing tire. It’s not a great bike but possibly “the best bike I ever had” to the owner. For identification purposes, it is a Huffy brand, Summit model. There is no visible serial number.

If it’s yours, contact us and we’ll connect you.