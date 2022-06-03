WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business vandalism; suspects charged in three recent burglaries

In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight:

BUSINESS VANDALISM: The photo and report are from Patrick:

Late Wednesday night 6/1 or early Thursday morning, someone threw a rock or brick at the front window of the Evergreen Tang Soo Do Academy (5432 California SW). The outer pane shattered but not the inner pane. Police report filed.

CHARGES FILED: The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged suspects in three West Seattle burglaries that happened within the past week:

-Last Sunday (May 29th), 8800 block of 20th SW: 26-year-old Christopher R. Rodriguez is charged with residential burglary after police said they caught him in the same vacant house for the second time in three days. The first time, nothing was taken so he was cited for trespassing and released; this time he was booked into jail.

-Also on Sunday, 6700 block of West Marginal Way SW: 29-year-old Kaylan E. Ramos is charged with second-degree burglary after Port of Seattle Police arrested him in the Alaska Marine Lines yard, allegedly stealing items including a reflective vest.

-On Monday, 2700 block of 36th SW: 49-year-old Zachariah K. Hampton is charged with residential burglary for allegedly breaking into a garage and trying to steal a bicycle valued at $5,000.

All three of the aforementioned defendants have criminal records; all three remain in jail, Rodriguez with bail set at $15,000, Hampton and Ramos each with bail set at $5,000.