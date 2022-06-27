WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alleged rapist arrested, accused of ‘terrorizing’ local businesses

An accused rapist is in the King County Jail after being arrested in The Junction early Saturday. We first learned of the arrest from this SPD summary:

It has been reported that, every weekend for weeks, a suspect has been terrorizing patrons and employees of various Admiral/Alaska Junction establishments and venues. Officers have become familiar with the subject and staff have formed a loose community advising one another whenever the suspect or his vehicle come into the area. Generally, suspect takes off prior to police arrival. On 06-25-2022 at 0149 hours, officers received a similar call for service. Officers determined that the suspect had a rape warrant with a $1,000,000 bail, formulated a plan and took suspect into custody without incident.

We’ve learned that the suspect is 29-year-old Domanick A. Gaskin; we obtained the photo at right from the state Department of Corrections, which had it because he has served time in state prison. Most recently, that was for a South Seattle case in 2018 that made regional news – in a domestic-violence incident in which he was described as both suspect and victim. Court records show he pleaded guilty to reduced charges in 2020 and was given a three-year sentence with credit for time already served. He had two prior robbery convictions a decade ago, as well as a domestic-violence conviction in 2016. The new rape case against him was just filed Friday and it too involved domestic violence, according to the court documents, in an incident that happened in North Seattle earlier this month. Now that he’s in custody, we’re waiting to hear back from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office about what happens next, and will add anything more we find out.