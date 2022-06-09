West Seattle Bridge update, Art Walk, music, more for your Thursday

First on our list today, the biggest event:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE UPDATE: Will we hear a reopening date, or just an update on progress toward one? A “timeline update” is promised during what’s expected to be the final meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, online starting at 4 pm – here’s the livestream link; here’s the agenda. We will of course be covering it live here.

Here’s what else is happening this morning/afternoon/evening:

‘BUY A MEAL, GIVE A MEAL’: 11 am-8 pm, Chef Gino Williamson of The Home Skillit is selling food outside Roxy’s (2823 SW Roxbury) to raise money for meals he’ll be serving to unsheltered people downtown this weekend – here’s the flyer.

PRIDE MONTH WORKSHOP: 4-6 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon):

This special presentation and Q&A led by GenPride will include an overview of gender, gender identity and respectful language/personal pronouns used with the trans and non-binary community. Learn about 2SLGBTQIA+ people through personal storytelling and a historical context of the discrimination that this community has faced.

Call 206-932-4044 (extension 1).

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5-9 pm, dozens of venues are offering art and/or food-and-drink specials, for this month’s second-Thursday West Seattle Art Walk. Here’s the list, as featured in our preview earlier this week:

Preview many of tonight’s featured artists on the WSAW website!

THE ART OF MUSIC: During tonight’s Art Walk, two free live musical performances will be featured, both 6 pm-7:40 pm – see Sue Quigley at KeyBank Plaza (California/Alaska) in The Junction and Paul Gerard at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW in North Admiral).

GRADUATION: The first of four West Seattle high-school-commencement ceremonies in four nights – 12th-graders from Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights will graduate at 6 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

PIANO PERFORMANCE: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), Bettie Spangenburg plays piano. 21+, no cover.

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BINGO! 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), Richard Moore hosts “the sassiest bingo party” around. Free to play.

BENEFIT SHOW: $5 of each $15 ticket for tonight’s 8 pm show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) goes to Children’s Hospital. Performing are Wesley of the Wolves, Night of Al, Oliver Amatist, Shawn Rose.

If you have an event for our calendar/daily lists, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!