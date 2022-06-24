WEEKEND PREVIEW: Schooners expected off West Seattle shores

No, this isn’t about the Seafair Pirates‘ Alki landing. If you’re watching the waters off west-facing West Seattle tomorrow, you just might see the majestic multi-masted sailing vessels known as schooners. This year’s Captain Reynaud International Schooner Race is happening in three legs over the next three days, starting with Tacoma to Alki Point on Saturday. What’s the difference between a schooner and a regular sailboat, you ask? The race website’s photo page might help clarify. The race website doesn’t list a start time, but the Coast Guard Local Notice to Mariners says 11 am.