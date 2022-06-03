WEEKEND PREVIEW: Hike on Saturday to celebrate National Trails Day

The weekend’s almost here and you have many options for how to spend it. If you haven’t already seen this one in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – here’s a reminder of one option for celebrating our greenspaces, sent by Judy Bentley:

On National Trails Day, Saturday, June 4, follow the water in the Puget Creek Watershed. Under the guidance of Steve Richmond, long-time advocate for restoring the health of Puget Creek, follow the creek from its origins near Puget Ridge Edible Park to its outlet into the Duwamish Waterway near the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center. Part of this three-mile trail from ridge to river and back is standard gravel; other parts are unimproved social trails. Begin at the Puget Ridge Edible Park, 1899-1801 SW Brandon St, at 11 a.m. RSVPs welcomed at wdgtrails@gmail.com.