(Recent Alki sunset, photographed by Jen Popp)

If you were having a hard time believing it’s really going to be hot in a few days, here’s something to make it more real: A National Weather Service “Heat Advisory” alert, in effect noon Saturday to 11 pm Monday. Temperatures could get into the 90s Sunday and Monday. Nothing like a year earlier, though – Tuesday will be the first anniversary of the record-smashing 108-degree Seattle high.