VIDEO: Student band headlines West Seattle High School’s Field Day

June 1, 2022 7:33 pm
0 COMMENTS
Before the rain swept in, the warm spring weather was perfect for West Seattle High School‘s Field Day activities at Hiawatha Playfield next door. That included a performance by the student band Service With A Smile:

Service With A Smile members are Callan Barth, senior, vocals/guitar; Johanna Duncan, senior, bass; Mollie Slatkin, junior, vocals/guitar; and Wade Beeler, sophomore, drums (Wade’s proud dad Chad Beeler of The Bass Shop [WSB sponsor] tipped us about the show). Field Day fun also included food trucks:.

A trailer from Nintendo was there too.

