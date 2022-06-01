VIDEO: Student band headlines West Seattle High School’s Field Day

Before the rain swept in, the warm spring weather was perfect for West Seattle High School‘s Field Day activities at Hiawatha Playfield next door. That included a performance by the student band Service With A Smile:

Service With A Smile members are Callan Barth, senior, vocals/guitar; Johanna Duncan, senior, bass; Mollie Slatkin, junior, vocals/guitar; and Wade Beeler, sophomore, drums (Wade’s proud dad Chad Beeler of The Bass Shop [WSB sponsor] tipped us about the show). Field Day fun also included food trucks:.

A trailer from Nintendo was there too.