TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Friday, June 24th.

WEATHER

We’re under a heat advisory noon Saturday until 11 pm Monday, but today’s forecast is unremarkable – sunshine and a high in the 70s.

ROAD WORK

SDOT has a long list of weekend alerts:

On Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26 from 6 AM to 6 PM, we will be closing the on-ramp from eastbound SW Spokane St (West Seattle Low Bridge) to the Spokane St Viaduct, along with eastbound lanes of the Spokane St Viaduct. A signed detour will be in place along SW Spokane St. The closure is needed so we can continue filling potholes on the Spokane St Viaduct. On Saturday and Sunday, we’ll finish building curb ramps at the Dumar Way SW and SW Orchard St intersection. This work will include pouring concrete and paving the road in front of the curb ramp. We expect to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 5 PM. We do not anticipate any major traffic impacts, however people driving can expect delays in the area. On Sunday, we’re pouring concrete for the lane divider on SW Spokane St in the vicinity of 11th Ave SW near Harbor Island. This is phase two of three phases to repair the damaged lane divider. We anticipate this work to begin as early as 8 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Traffic impacts include closure of the East Marginal Way S and the lower SW Spokane St ramps. There will be a detour in place for those traveling in the area. Please anticipate travel delays. Please know this work is weather-dependent.

Also: More southbound I-5 lane closures for expansion-joint work.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF says that probably won’t change for many months. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

824th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four recently installed cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.