2:30 PM: Thanks for the tip. Seattle Fire is just arriving at a scene where downed wires have caused a small brush fire along the 7300 block of Dumar Way [map]. We’re told a falling tree branch is to blame. Avoid the area for a while.

2:35 PM: We’ve heard from a few people reporting power outages but there’s nothing on the City Light map yet.

2:48 PM: Now the map has updated to show a 26-customer outage.