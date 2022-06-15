West Seattle, Washington

SUMMER: What Chief Sealth International High School fall-sports athletes need to know

June 15, 2022 9:48 am
Back on Monday, we published information that West Seattle High School‘s athletics program wanted to be sure students have before school ends – including summer dates for registration, tryouts, and practices. Today we have the same info for Chief Sealth International High School students planning on fall-sports participation – see it here. This is for those planning to participate in cross country, golf, football, slow-pitch softball, volleyball, and/or girls soccer and swimming/diving.

