SUMMER: Sign up now for free youth-football camp

If you have an under-12 household member who’s interested in football, West Seattle High School head coach Jeff Scott has an invitation: They’re welcome at a free football camp, sponsored by the WSHS program, 9 am-2 pm Saturday, July 16th. It’s happening at Hiawatha Playfield (2700 California SW); if interested, and/or if you have questions, email westseattlefootball@gmail.com. As the flyer notes, free food, free T-shirt, plus a WSHS alum flag-football game at noon that day!