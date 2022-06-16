‘Summer of Safety’ program to offer free activities for teens/tweens at one West Seattle location

11-to-15-year-olds not involved in other organized summer programs will have a place to go as part of the Seattle Parks “Summer of Safety” program, explained here. The 10 community-center locations where it will operate in July and August include Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW). The announcement explains:

Most sites will provide a free lunch through the City’s Summer Food Service Program. Regular SOS activities will include field trips, arts and crafts, as well as sports and athletics. The program will operate rain or shine and no sign-up is required; youth can drop in on any day and at any time during the program’s regular hours.

Dates and hours at Delridge CC are Mondays-Friday, noon-5 pm, July 5th through August 26th.