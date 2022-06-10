UPDATE: SFD vault-fire response at Delridge/Holden

5:34 PM: Big Seattle Fire “vault-fire response” is headed for the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW. Sparks and smoke are reported to be coming from beneath a concrete slab at a “new construction” site. Police are being dispatched to help direct traffic in the area. Updates to come.

5:42 PM: Per dispatch, northbound Delridge traffic will be diverted at SW Kenyon.

5:49 PM: Update from our crew – Delridge is completely blocked from Holden to Kenyon. SFD is still investigating the electrical problem that is causing this. Our crew reports “popping” is audible and there’s a strong unpleasant smell. No report of injuries; nearby residences have been evacuated while they sort this out.