West Seattle, Washington

11 Saturday

60℉

UPDATE: SFD vault-fire response at Delridge/Holden

June 10, 2022 5:34 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

5:34 PM: Big Seattle Fire “vault-fire response” is headed for the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW. Sparks and smoke are reported to be coming from beneath a concrete slab at a “new construction” site. Police are being dispatched to help direct traffic in the area. Updates to come.

5:42 PM: Per dispatch, northbound Delridge traffic will be diverted at SW Kenyon.

5:49 PM: Update from our crew – Delridge is completely blocked from Holden to Kenyon. SFD is still investigating the electrical problem that is causing this. Our crew reports “popping” is audible and there’s a strong unpleasant smell. No report of injuries; nearby residences have been evacuated while they sort this out.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: SFD vault-fire response at Delridge/Holden"

  • Auntie June 10, 2022 (5:44 pm)
    Um, Kenyon is a dead end … no way out.

    • WSB June 10, 2022 (6:06 pm)
      Yes, it would be U-turn turf there, except they’ve slid the closure’s south end to SW Thistle anyway.

