SATURDAY: What you’ll see at two-hour Morgan Junction Community Festival

(WSB photo from Morgan Junction Community Festival 2019)

for the return of its volunteer-powered Morgan Junction Community Festival tomorrow (Saturday, June 18th), the Morgan Community Association decided to keep things short and sweet. So it’s a two-hour event, 11 am to 1 pm, at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), starting with the ever-effervescent Bubbleman at 11 am, followed by acoustic music by Gary Benson, with community tabling throughout. So far seven organizations are tabling – including us – so you’ll have a chance to talk with:

The Whale Trail

Southwest Seattle Historical Society

CleanupSEA/Poogooder

34th District Democrats

Westside HEY (Healthy Empowered Youth)

Board & Vellum (designers of the future Morgan Junction Park Addition, so you can learn about what’s up with that)

No shopping/food booths this year, but Morgan Junction has plenty of cool places to explore within a few blocks – come to the festival and then go have lunch and/or a beverage! See you there, rain or shine.