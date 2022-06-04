Rotary Club of West Seattle plants ‘Peace Poles.’ Want one?

An announcement and invitation, from the Rotary Club of West Seattle:

The Rotary Club of West Seattle is excited to “Plant and Dedicate“ three Peace Poles to the following locations in 2022.

West Seattle Eagles Club, 4426 California SW

Fauntleroy Church, UCC, 9140 California SW

The Log House Museum, 3003 61st Ave SW

As background, one of Rotary’s primary areas of focus is the promotion of peace throughout the community and world. Peace Poles symbolize the oneness of humanity and our prominent wish for world peace. There are more than 250,000 Peace Poles globally, including several in West Seattle.

The power of the message “May Peace Prevail On Earth” lies in its capacity to bring people of various cultures, faith, traditions, and political ideals together as one united global heart and mind.

The Rotary Club of West Seattle is interested in learning if there are other Churches, Community Centers, Libraries, City Parks, Restaurants, or Historical Sites in West Seattle that might want to discuss a gift of a Peace Pole.

Please contact: Christine Peak, Rotarian, Christine.peak1@gmail.com