REOPENING DAY: Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area ready for use, city says

(Seattle Parks photo)

After seven month of work, West Seattle’s only off-leash area is reopening today. Seattle Parks announced early this afternoon that the Westcrest Park OLA would reopen by the end of the day – if it’s not open already (we won’t get to go look for a few hours). The drainage work that has had the area closed since November is detailed here. Today’s announcement says some work remains, however:

There are a few work items that will be completed after reopening due to shipment delays and construction sequence:

-Installation of (1) new accessible picnic table. The contractor will close off individual areas to install the benches once they arrive.

-Restoration of the temporary off-leash area near p-patch. Fencing around this area will stay up for the contractor to restore this area with soil amendment, hydroseed and allow for lawn establishment.

We have also kept temporary fencing around two newly seeded lawn areas in the main off-leash area for lawn establishment. Fencing will be taken down once the lawn has established vigorous growth.