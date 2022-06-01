Remembering Arthur Gunlogson, 1928-2022

Family and friends are remembering Arthur Gunlogson, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Arthur Gunlogson died May 4, 2022, in West Seattle, a few weeks after being diagnosed with mesothelioma. He was born in 1928 in Akra, North Dakota, the oldest of four siblings. In 1944 he joined the Navy, serving on the USS Duluth. While a reservist studying at North Dakota State, he was recalled to active duty for the Korean War, serving on the USS Bon Homme Richard. He completed his degree at the University of Washington and embarked on a long and productive career as a civil & structural engineer.

Art had an endless succession of projects, large and small, from constructing houses for his family to building a sailing dinghy to putting together his own computer. He was happiest when busy, and especially when analyzing, designing, and building – a true engineer. He took special interest in the West Seattle Bridge and was eager to see it back in operation.

Art married Anne Kriegel in 1956 and raised three children with her in West Seattle, where they lived until her death in 1990. In 1995 he married Anita Meyer, with whom he spent many happy years in the Chehalis area (with winter breaks in Arizona), until her death in July 2021.

He is survived by his sister Janice (spouse Jack Brandt), daughter Christine (Greg Carlson), and son Mark (Heidi Bornstein); his son John (Rosie) died in 2013. He leaves three granddaughters, Rachel, Grace, and Ellie, and an extended step-family.