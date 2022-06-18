Morgan Junction Community Festival and 21 other notes for your West Seattle Saturday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

TRAFFIC ALERTS: The eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct is closed for pothole work, as previewed here; also from SDOT, “Signs and Marking crews will be marking and repainting speed humps on 45th Ave SW and SW Trenton St. Contingent on scheduling availability they will also be working on SW Webster St and 12th Ave SW. We anticipate minimal impact to traffic as these are low volume, non-arterial streets.”

TRACK AND FIELD MEET: Regional Masters championships at West Seattle Stadium (4432 California SW), 8:30 am-3 pm – schedule here.

PRIDE FLAGS: They’ll be up 9 am-6 pm in The Junction today, thanks to volunteer help.

VACCINATION POP-UP CLINIC: 10 am-1 pm, Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families can get COVID vaccinations at the Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW) commons – walk-in is OK if you don’t already have an appointment.

ILLUSIONS POST-CLOSURE SALE: 10 am-4 pm, fixtures, equipment, and more from the now-closed Illusions Hair Design salon are being sold – one day only!

Cash/Checks ONLY! Displays, fixtures, chairs, holiday decor, tools, lighting, kitchen appliances, audio equipment, TV’s, bookcases, telephones, DVD player, aluminum trash cans, washer/dryer, baskets, chairs, misc salon supplies, perm rods, brushes, combs, NEW & used Mannequin heads & stands, stations, gently used AND BRAND NEW curling irons & blow dryers…. AND SO MUCH MORE!

(5619 California SW)

MORNING MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and Friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

MORGAN JUNCTION COMMUNITY FESTIVAL: 11 am-1 pm at Morgan Junction Park (6413 California SW), the first Morgan Junction Community Festival in three years, short and sweet, with The Bubbleman performing at 11 am, followed by the music of Gary Benson, plus community tabling, as previewed here. Free!

KAYAK DEMO: 11 am-3 pm, Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) is hosting an in-water kayak demo at Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW) – as explained in our calendar listing.

FURRY FACES FOUNDATION PLANT SALE: 11 am-4 pm, get everything you need for your garden – see our calendar listing for the types of plants offered, all to benefit an all-volunteer nonprofit devoted to keeping pets and people together, (3809 46th SW)

COLMAN POOL: Opening day for the outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VINTAGE CLOTHING POP-UP: 1-6 pm at The Brocante Beach House (2622 Alki SW).

PAINT KINDNESS ROCKS: 2-4 pm family-friendly volunteering event at The Pearsalls’, as explained in our calendar listing. (3264 57th SW)

PRIDE PARTY: Queery presents a Pride party at West Seattle Brewing‘s Tap Shack (2536 Alki SW), 2-9 pm.

LOW TIDE: One more low-enough-to-be-interesting low tide – today’s tide is out to -2.4 feet at 2:39 pm. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks from 1 pm to 4 pm.

TALK WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: You’re invited to drop in at the Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) 3-5 pm and discuss Seattle Public Schools issues with this area’s elected school-board director Leslie Harris.

FISH STICKS BASEBALL: See the DubSea Fish Sticks play the Everett Merchants tonight at 6:05 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 107th), with advance tickets available here.

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music – here’s what’s happening tonight:

Festival of Friends Events presents: Bandmixers – Discography performance series featuring curated cover bands showcasing select tracks from some of rock music’s most iconic albums. Performing bands are made up of musicians from within the Festival of Friends Events recreational musician community. Our Volume 4 installment includes music from Fleetwood Mac’s – Rumours, Radiohead – The Bends, The Cranberries – Stars/Best Of, and Def Leppard’s – Pyromania.

21+. $10 at the door. More info here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MIKU, AND THE GODS. 7:30 pm, it’s the third performance of this world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), tickets available here. (Read our story about playwright Julia Izumi here.)

AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm, The David Duvall Trio performs Let It Be: The Beatles Songbook at historic Kenyon Hall. Our calendar listing explains how to get tickets.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Saturday’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

