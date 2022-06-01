Mayor @ District 1 Community Network, poetry, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday sunset, photographed by Hana Alishio)

Here are the highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COUNCIL COMMITTEE: The City Council’s first hybrid meeting is the Public Assets and Homelessness Committee, 2 pm today. The agenda includes a discussion with the Low-Income Housing Institute about its projects and sites, including the expansion of West Seattle’s Camp Second Chance tiny-house encampment.

WHITE CENTER PRIDE: The celebration begins with tonight’s 6:30 pm flag-raising ceremony at Triangle Park (Delridge/Roxbury/16th).

POETS AT PAPER BOAT Writers Teresa K. Miller and Amanda Moore read their poetry tonight at 6:30 pm at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

MAYOR @ D1CN: Tonight’s District 1 Community Network meeting features Q&A with Mayor Bruce Harrell, online at 7 pm. Our calendar listing has information on how to attend.

LIVE MUSIC: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) has live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm on Wednesdays, Kimball and The Fugitive Trio play live at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!