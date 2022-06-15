Lowest low tide of the year, ArtsWest’s new play, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(We’ve seen a lot of these lately. Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here are highlights for the hours ahead:

LOWEST TIDE OF THE YEAR Today’s tide is out to a mega-low -4.3 feet at 12:09 pm, lowest low tide of the year. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks until 2 pm.

VACCINATIONS: Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families, can get initial-series or booster COVID vaccinations 3-6 pm at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW).

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING: 6 pm online, it’s the second of two systemwide community meetings for Washington State Ferries users. Our preview has the registration link.

LIVE MUSIC: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

KUNDALINI YOGA, MEDITATION, SOUND BATH: New night and location – Inner Alchemy now presents this weekly event at Jet City Labs, 7:30 pm Wednesdays. (4546 California SW, upstairs(

MIKU, AND THE GODS. 7:30 pm, it’s the preview performance of the new world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), tickets available here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: 8-10 pm on Wednesdays, Kimball and The Fugitive Trio play live at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

TRIVIA x 2: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!