Here’s what’s on the list for the rest of your West Seattle Thursday

(Seen in Fauntleroy)

Edging closer to the long holiday weekend – here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight:

WADING POOLS OPEN: Sunny and warm today, so the city will open the pools that are scheduled for Thursday operations. In West Seattle, that means Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW), noon-5:30 pm, and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, too.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

DONATE BLOOD: The Bloodworks Northwest pop-up continues today at Our Lady of Guadalupe> (35th/Myrtle) and then resumes after the holiday – book an appointment here.

BASEBALL: The West Seattle Little League 12s All-Stars play for the district title, 6 pm at Bar-S (64th SW/SW Admiral Way), spectators welcome.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Come try something new at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 6:30-10 pm.

MIKU, AND THE GODS. 7:30 pm curtain for the world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Tickets are available here.

