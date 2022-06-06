HELPING: Registration open for third annual youth-organized Nguyen Junior Amateur Golf Tournament

Registration is open for a benefit golf tournament this month whose organizers have local ties. Here’s the announcement:

The Duc Foundation has launched the 3rd annual Nguyen Junior Amateur Golf Tournament, presented by Starbucks. The tournament, organized entirely by Seattle-area youths, will take place on Sunday, June 26, with proceeds from the event benefiting the Duc Foundation Scholarship Fund, CJK Community Homes, and First Tee of Greater Seattle.

The tournament was founded in 2020 by Lauryn Nguyen, Maya Nguyen, Kylie Nguyen, Brianna Nguyen, Sofia Nguyen, and Lily Nguyen, who collectively call themselves the Nguyen Sisterhood

. The inaugural Nguyen Junior Amateur Golf Tournament raised over $24,415 for the Washington Junior Golf Association. The 2021 event raised a collective $16,000 for The First Tee of Greater Seattle and Washington Junior Golf Association.

“I am honored to be leading this event into its third year as we grow to include sponsorships from Starbucks and Amazon,” said Alex Nguyen, Tournament Director. “We are excited about the opportunity to come together for a community-building round of golf, all while benefiting these amazing organizations.”

Lauryn Nguyen, West Seattle HS Class of 2020, was recently named 2022 Big 10 Freshman Golfer of the Year as she wrapped up her first year at Northwestern University. “It’s a privilege to be able to play competitive golf,” said Lauryn. “It takes a lot of time, resources, and support. For me to be able to pursue this game for over a decade, to make it to some of junior golf’s most elite tournaments, speaks to a level of privilege that I’m not sure I will ever be able to pay back.” To that end, the Nguyen families continue to team up to host the annual Nguyen Junior Am Charity Golf Tournament.

The Nguyen Junior Amateur Golf Tournament is open for registration until June 12. The tournament will take place on Sunday, June 26, at the North Shore Golf Course in Tacoma, Washington. Information and to sign up for the event is available at DucFoundation.org.

Duc Foundation works to empower our youth through the development of leadership and life skills by providing our youth with a platform for community engagement opportunities. The Foundation is led by Alex Phong, Kylie Vy, and Lauryn Thuy-Duyen and named in honor of Alex and Lauryn’s grandfather, Duc Nguyen, who immigrated to Seattle in 1975. He was a tireless advocate for the Vietnamese American community of the area before a tragic accident left him quadriplegic in 1994. The Foundation seeks to continue his legacy of civic engagement and generational community-building.