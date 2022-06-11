HAPPENING NOW: White Center Pride Street Festival, with a surprise

Street-fair season has begun! First big one of the year is happening now on two blocks of 16th SW south of SW Roxbury in downtown White Center – the White Center Pride Street Festival.

Dozens of booths line the street, for local businesses large and small (like WSB sponsor Verity Credit Union above), as well as resource organizations. Entertainment too – DJ Baby Van Beezly was spinning while we were there (the full entertainment schedule is on the WC Pride website):

And we found something unexpected – a sneak peek inside the soon-to-open new location of the Lumber Yard Bar:

It’s right across 16th SW from the fire-ravaged original location. Proprietors Nathan and Michale say they’re aiming to open the bar side July 1st:

That’s the north side; the south half of the space will be the performance side. Back to the festival:

There’s plenty of room to roam, or to stop and savor (Moonshot Coffee has a beverage garden out front, for one). Vendors are open until 6, entertainment continues until 11.