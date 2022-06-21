WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Summer solstice celebration at Delridge P-Patch

As featured in our daily event list and calendar, a new summer-solstice celebration is debuting today! The gardenkeepers (above) invite you to stop by the Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW) for all-ages fun until 7:30 pm. We went over just as it was getting started.

You can buy dinner from West Seattle’s own Chef Gino Williamson, proprietor of TheHomeSkillit.com – he’s on the Delridge side of the garden (by the sidewalk) and at center in our top photo. Organizers told us this is an extension of their regular 6 pm Tuesday storytime. (added) Several kid activities:

A small plant sale too:

You can even spend $1 on an entry to guess how tall the P-Patch’s tallest sunflower will be at season’s end!