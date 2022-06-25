HAPPENING NOW: Highland Park Improvement Club celebrates ‘restart, rebirth’ at Reset Fest

“We’re going to rebuild this club!” That’s the promise Highland Park Improvement Club president Rhonda Smith made, exuberantly, to neighbors gathered for what could have been a sad anniversary but instead is a joyful look ahead. One year after the fire that gutted HPIC’s building, you’re invited to a party in the park raising rebuild money as HPIC’s Reset Fest continues at Riverview Playfield (7226 12th SW) until 7 pm. Lots of live music, which started with a hard-rocking set by The Black Tones:

Black Tones take the stage pic.twitter.com/8FyBlJHgIV — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) June 25, 2022

(They had to play early because guitarist Eva Walker has a show on KEXP tonight, we’re told, 6-9 pm.) The party’s on the south side of the Riverview field – you can’t miss the canopies. Look for the merch table, too!

The cost of an all-new HPIC (here’s our most recent coverage) is likely to be about $2 million, club leaders say; they’re planning to pursue grants but still need considerable community support for the 103-year-old club to continue and even expand its role as a community hub. Reset Fest – with food and games, too – is on until 7 pm. More later!