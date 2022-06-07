GRATITUDE: West Seattle carjacking victim has new wheels, with community help

Just yesterday, we reported on an arrest in the April 29th Admiral carjacking. Today we have an update from the victim’s son, Eric:

After almost 40 days without a car, yesterday we found a car for my mother who was carjacked in Admiral on 4/29. The fallout from this type of crime runs so deep. From the initial mental and emotional stress to dealing with investigators and Seattle Housing Authority to dealing with insurance companies and car shops to finding and viewing replacement cars on Craigslist… It’s a lot for anyone.

But this story has a happy ending! The insurance money coupled with the GoFundMe donations allowed my mom to get a decent car that she can use to get to and from work and visit family. It feels like she can finally get on with her life!