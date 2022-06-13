Graduations and more for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

The biggest events tonight are both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), where preparations are under way:

That’s the field where our area’s two biggest high schools will have their Class of 2022 graduations tonight – Chief Sealth International High School at 5 pm, West Seattle High School at 8 pm.

Also happening in the hours ahead:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Today’s tide was out to -3.2 feet just after 10:30 am, as previewed here last night, and that means prime beachwalking time for the rest of the morning and early afternoon.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers look at the week ahead and recap the past week. No public-comment period, but the agenda explains how to attend/watch/listen.

WOMEN’S PERSONAL-SAFETY CLASS: 6 pm, online, free. Details, including the registration link, are in our calendar listing.

OPEN D&D: Drop in to play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

ZEN SITTING/MEDITATION: Free weekly event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm.

TRIVIA X 3: Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something coming up that should be listed on our calendar and in our daily previews? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!