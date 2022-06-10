GRADUATION: Congratulations, Summit Atlas Class of 2022!

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

West Seattle’s only charter school, Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights, has graduated its second class of 12th-graders. A ceremony last night at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center celebrated the 33 members of the Summit Atlas Class of 2022. Student speakers included Maka Yusuf, Steisy Leon, and Wilder Roff:

The class’s mentors, Sr. Perez and Ms. Smith, presented diplomas:

And Grupo Folklorico Citlali, featuring Class of 2022 member Angelina Gonzalez, performed:

Summit Atlas’s high-school executive director is Dan Effland:

Three more high-school graduations are ahead in West Seattle – the last Seattle Lutheran HS commencement tonight, Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS on Monday.