From low tide to new theater, a quick look at the rest of your West Seattle Friday

LAST DAY OF SCHOOL: As we’ve been mentioning in the traffic-watch notes all week, this is the last day of school for most Seattle Public Schools students. (Chief Sealth International High School has a makeup day on Tuesday.) Dismissal is one hour earlier than usual.

(Stars under Fauntleroy ferry dock, photographed by John Skerratt)

LOW-LOW TIDE: One more low-low tide – today’s tide is out to -3.5 feet at 1:48 pm. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks from 11:45 am to 3:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Fairground performs Americana-style music, 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). All ages, no cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: Rhythm & Rhymes Summer Performance Series presents Jay FIddy and Gifted Youngstaz, Amante Cruz, Eway, Lobes, Progress Supreme, Jonah The Kid, Entendres & Wffls, with special guests Tomi Jo & Eric Zazueta. 7 pm doors, 8 pm show, $10, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MIKU, AND THE GODS. 7:30 pm, it’s the second performance of this world-premiere play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), tickets available here. (Read our story about playwright Julia Izumi here.)

