FOURTH OF JULY: First pre-holiday week without fireworks stands in neighboring North Highline

With one week to go until the Fourth of July, in past years this is when fireworks sales started in White Center and the rest of unincorporated North Highline, just south of West Seattle. Not this year. The fireworks ban in unincorporated King County has taken effect. If you’re outside the city limits – as published previously on our partner site White Center Now, here’s how the complaint/enforcement process will work:

With this year being the first that fireworks aren’t permitted, King County is emphasizing community education about the new rules and is deferring issuing citations for a year. However, that doesn’t mean folks will be able to light fireworks without repercussion. As of June 14th, residents have been able to report violators to the King County Permitting Division:

-Online by visiting kingcounty.gov/reportfireworks (Users will have to sign up for our system)

-Phone: 206-848-0800

King County will issue a warning to violators and include them in our records. If the behavior continues, these violators will likely be the first to eventually receive citations. Local Services is finalizing the details of how violators will be cited beginning in 2023.