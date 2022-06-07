FOLLOWUP: New timeline for Lincoln Park’s long-closed South Play Area



(WSB photo, July 2017)

Next month will mark five years since Lincoln Park‘s south play structure was closed for safety concerns after deterioration was found in its wooden components. Over those ensuing years, Seattle Parks has repeatedly revised the timeline for replacing it. And now there’s a brand-new update: Parks is bundling this project with the play-equipment replacement at Westcrest Park, and says, “Both projects will be bid together for construction by the same contractor. We anticipate the bid advertisement in summer 2022, with construction starting in fall 2022.” (That’s a delay for the Westcrest Park project too, previously expected to happen this summer – it was closed a year ago.)