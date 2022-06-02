FOLLOWUP: Lowman Beach project ‘substantially complete’ but still fenced off

Nice afternoon to walk on the beach. You can do that along the entire stretch of Lowman Beach now – but aside from the beach, most of the rest of the park remains fenced off, though the work to remove its seawall and restore its shore is done. It’s been eight months since work started in earnest on the $1.2 million project, which matches the duration estimate Seattle Parks gave at the time. Asked about the project’s status, Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor told WSB, “The project is substantially complete. The park is partially fenced off to allow lawn to establish. This year we had such a cold spring so it’s taking longer for lawn to establish. We anticipate removing the fence around the turf this summer. The new beach area is currently open to the public. People can access from the street-end access point.” (That’s on the south side of the park and requires clambering over driftwood to get to the water.)