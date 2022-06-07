Fauntleroy Fall Festival dine-out fundraiser, Westwood safety meeting, more for your Tuesday

(Photo by Steve Bender)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: Your breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner today at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) will help support the Fauntleroy Fall Festival! Go at or after 5 pm and get in on a benefit raffle, too.

CITY’S LIGHT RAIL RECOMMENDATIONS: Starting right about now – 9:30 am – the City Council’s Transportation and Public Utilities Committee meeting includes the city’s draft recommendations on routing and station locations for West Seattle/Ballard light rail, as previewed here. See the full agenda here; watch live here.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Drop-in advocacy, Tuesdays at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: 11 am, port commissioners from Seattle and Tacoma meet as the Northwest Seaport Alliance‘s managing members. The agenda includes items on the future of Terminal 46 downtown as well as a presentation about trucking.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Online at 2 pm; here’s the agenda. Watch live here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WESTWOOD SAFETY MEETING: Online meeting with Southwest Precinct reps to talk community safety at and around Westwood Village, 6 pm. Our preview explains how to participate.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!