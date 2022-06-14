FAREWELL: Gatewood Elementary kindergarten teacher retiring after 32 years

The last week of school closes the book in many ways. Among them: Educators’ retirements. Michelle Green Arnson sent this word of a momentous departure from the Gatewood Elementary community:

As this school year comes to a close, beloved kindergarten teacher Nancy Carney will be retiring after 32 years at Gatewood Elementary. Mrs. Carney is a true institution, having worked with five different principals, three decades’ of colleagues, and countless young students. Her warmth and enthusiasm has made her classroom a welcoming space for learning and growth for so many children, while her boundless energy and seemingly limitless patience has astonished and inspired a new crop of parents every year. Mrs. Carney will be missed more than she can know!

If you would like to join Room 4 and the broader Gatewood community in wishing Mrs. Carney a very happy retirement, you can post messages, memories, and photos here: kudoboard.com/boards/4Mr9nfx4