CORONAVIRUS: Two more local vaccination pop-ups for Seattle Public Schools students, families, staff

With a big turnout at the most-recent local COVID-vaccination pop-up clinic for Seattle Public Schools students, families, and staff, two more have been scheduled this month: 3-6 pm Wednesday, June 15th, at the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 gym (5950 Delridge Way SW), with preregistration available here, and 10 am-1 pm Saturday, June 18th, in the Madison Middle School commons (3429 45th SW), preregistration available here. Safeway Pharmacy is the medical provider for both clinics, at which both boosters and initial-series shots will be available.