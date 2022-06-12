CORONAVIRUS: This week’s West Seattle, King County numbers

We’re continuing our weekly updates on West Seattle and countywide COVID trends – here’s what we have this week, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*19 percent more cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,250 new daily cases countywide (up from 1,042 when we checked a week ago)

*2 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 15 new hospitalizations daily (down from 16 a week ago, the county says, though the total is slightly up)

*Same death rate countywide in the past two weeks as the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (same two-week average as last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*956 cases between 5/23 and 6/6, up from 951 between 5/8 and 5/22

*9 hospitalizations between 5/23 and 6/6, down from 12 between 5/8 and 5/22

*2 deaths between 5/23 and 6/6, up from 0 between 5/8 and 5/22

VACCINATION: Boosters are recommended for everyone 5 and up. Checking vaccination rates:

*81.3 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (same as a week ago)

*86.1 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*50.1 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .4% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88.3% completed initial series (same as a week earlier), 54.1% have had a booster (up .4%)

98116 – 93.2% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 65.9% have had a booster (up .4%)

98126 – 83.9% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 56% have had a booster (up .4%)

98136 – 94.1% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 69% have had a booster (up .4%)

98146 – 83.3% completed initial series (same as a week earlier), 48.7% have had a booster (up .2%)

VACCINATION AND TESTING: Two pop-up clinics for Seattle Public Schools students, staff, and families are planned in West Seattle this week, as previously announced here; otherwise, look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. … If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays except holidays) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday except holidays). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.