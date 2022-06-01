CORONAVIRUS: Saturday vaccination clinic for Seattle Public Schools students, staff

Thanks for the tip! Seattle Public Schools is offering regional COVID-vaccination clinics before school gets out for the year, and one is happening in West Seattle this Saturday. Noon-3 pm at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon), students and staff are welcome to get vaccinated – whether initial series or booster shots. If you can’t book an appointment, they’re welcoming walk-ups too. Details are on this page of the district’s website.

P.S. As mentioned in our weekly trends update, there’s also a pop-up vaccine clinic Saturday at the Loop the ‘Lupe event, open to all, 10 am-3 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle),