CORONAVIRUS: Our weekly update of West Seattle, King County trends

Due to logistical issues, we’re publishing our weekly check of countywide and West Seattle COVID stats from the past week several hours later than usual. Here are the numbers, from the Public Health – Seattle/King County dashboard:

*17 percent fewer cases countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 1,042 new daily cases countywide (down from 1,244 when we checked a week ago)

*6 percent more hospitalizations countywide in the past week than the week before

*Currently averaging 16 new hospitalizations daily (up from 15 a week ago)

*10 percent more deaths countywide in the past two weeks than the two weeks before (the dashboard doesn’t offer a one-week increment)

*Currently averaging 2 deaths daily (same two-week average as last week)

For West Seattle, we have two-week comparisons (these are the combined totals from two “health reporting areas,” labeled West Seattle and Delridge):

*939 cases between 5/16 and 5/30, up from 885 between 5/1 and 5/15

*10 hospitalizations between 5/16 and 5/30, down from 11 between 5/1 and 5/15

*3 deaths between 5/16 and 5/30, up from 0 between 5/1 and 5/15

VACCINATION: Boosters are now recommended for everyone 5 and up. Checking vaccination rates:

*81.3 percent of all King County residents have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*86 percent of all King County residents ages 5 and up have completed the initial series (up .1% from a week ago)

*49.7 percent of all King County residents have had the initial series plus a booster (up .3% from a week ago)

*In West Seattle, here are the zip-code vaccination rates for ages 5 and up (reminder, 98106 and 98146 are not entirely within WS):

98106 – 88.3% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 53.7% have had a booster

98116 – 93.1% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 65.5% have had a booster

98126 – 83.8% completed initial series (unchanged from a week earlier), 55.6% have had a booster

98136 – 94% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 68.6% have had a booster

98146 – 83.3% completed initial series (up .1% from a week earlier), 48.5% have had a booster

VACCINATION AND TESTING: No pop-up clinics announced for West Seattle this week, so far; look for vaccination locations via this statewide lookup. … If you want to get tested and don’t have a kit at home, public testing sites include the city-supported site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle, 9 am-5:30 pm Mondays-Saturdays except holidays) and the Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1220 Harbor SW, 9 am-3 pm Monday-Friday except holidays). … If you need to report self-test results, that’s explained on this page.