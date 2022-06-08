CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS’s six Metro Senior Scholar-Athlete Award winners

The report and photos are from Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Coach Ernest Policarpio:

Every Seattle Public School each year nominates 6 Seniors for their hard work in the classroom and on the athletic field! Congratulations to our 2022 Metro Senior Scholar Athlete Award Winners! It’s a Great day to be a SEAHAWK!!!

Award-winners from Left to right in Group Picture above [with Coach Policarpio]:

Sophia Hyde, Volleyball, Basketball, and Track

Taien Jackson, Basketball

Jerome Schroeder, Soccer

Ethan Heathershaw, Football, Ultimate Frisbee, and Wrestling

Natalia Tabile, Slowpitch, Volleyball, and Fastpitch

In photo below:

Clarissa Morninggun, Slowpitch, Basketball, Fastpitch