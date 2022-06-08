CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS’s six Metro Senior Scholar-Athlete Award winners

The report and photos are from Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Coach Ernest Policarpio:
Every Seattle Public School each year nominates 6 Seniors for their hard work in the classroom and on the athletic field! Congratulations to our 2022 Metro Senior Scholar Athlete Award Winners! It’s a Great day to be a SEAHAWK!!!
Award-winners from Left to right in Group Picture above [with Coach Policarpio]:
Sophia Hyde, Volleyball, Basketball, and Track
Taien Jackson, Basketball
Jerome Schroeder, Soccer
Ethan Heathershaw, Football, Ultimate Frisbee, and Wrestling
Natalia Tabile, Slowpitch, Volleyball, and Fastpitch
In photo below:
Clarissa Morninggun, Slowpitch, Basketball, Fastpitch
| 0 COMMENTS