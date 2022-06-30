Celebration of Life planned July 12th for Dennis R. Capalby, 1950-2022

Family and friends will gather July 12th to celebrate the life of Dennis R. Capalby. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Dennis Robert Capalby

April 23, 1950- June 11, 2022

Dennis passed peacefully in his home with his family by his side.

Dennis was a lifelong resident of West Seattle and had many wonderful memories of growing up and living in this community. He loved boating and was a longtime member of the Jim Clark Marina.

He leaves his wife Teri and their children Tyler (Kerri), Amanda, and Nick (Robyn), and his five grandchildren whom he adored, Henry, Kate, Charlie, Eloise, and Zoey.

A Celebration of Life well lived will be held at The Hall at Fauntleroy on Tuesday, July 12, from 1:00 – 3:00. All are welcome.

To share memories and condolences of Dennis with his family and friends, please visit: www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Dennis-Capalby.