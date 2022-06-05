‘Block party’ June 18th to celebrate the life of Jeffrey P. Sifferman, 1953-2022

Family and friends will gather June 18th for a “block party” to celebrate the life of Jeffrey P. Sifferman. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with his community:

Jeffrey Paul Sifferman, son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, coach, mentor, sculptor, musician, gardener, veteran, naturalist, animal whisperer/companion, community leader, and volunteer, historian, neighbor, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully the morning of May 16, 2022, with his wife by his side and the love of family and friends seeded deeply in his heart.

Jeff was born October 7, 1953 in Seattle, the fourth of seven children. He grew up in Seattle’s Rainier Valley. He attended Columbia (City) School, Our Lady of Mount Virgin School, O’Dea High School, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1971. He played high-school football and, beginning as a child, preferred to spend his time in the great outdoors, exploring the mountain streams, high lakes, and ocean waves of Washington state.

His lifelong passion for hiking, camping, and fishing was sparked as a member of Boy Scout Troop 205. He spent summers playing sandlot baseball and peering through the outfield walls as a proud member of the infamous Sick’s Stadium Knothole Gang or perched on Cheapskate Hill watching Seattle Rainiers and Angels baseball games. He was an instigator of antics and enjoyed retelling the stories of his childhood.

Jeff proudly served in the United States Marine Corps 1971-1973 (Camp Pendleton, CA) and received an honorable discharge. He maintained close friendships with other Marines and enjoyed making new connections through social media in recent years. He held strong political views, and placed a high value on honesty, fairness, and democracy.

Jeff’s talents were extensive, as he was gifted at teaching himself the skills needed to do anything that sparked his interest. Although the guitar was where he honed his musical skills, he loved to break out a tune on the flute, piano, or any other instrument he picked up. Jeff was also an accomplished artist, carving beautifully detailed sculptures out of wood and stone. He would turn a raw piece of wood or stone over and over in his hands, examining the patterns and imperfections he’d work with, chiseling away until he felt it was finished. He humbly declined to sell his pieces, and instead gifted most of his work to family and friends. His hope of completing some of his unfinished pieces to gift before passing, was stifled by the physical disability that eventually came with his illness.

His artistic creativity carried over into his unparalleled mastery of gardening and natural conservation. He created many a peaceful refuge, whether in his own garden, at the family ocean retreat in Moclips, or in the woods of Me-Kwa-Mooks Park behind his home. He shared his deep knowledge of the natural history of the area and was committed to removing non-native plants and invasive species to restore and preserve the native flora and fauna to the park. He coordinated numerous work parties and tours for the West Seattle community in both Me-Kwa-Mooks and Schmitz Parks.

Jeff married Doreen Roseto in 1996 and they settled on the edge of Me-Kwa-Mooks Park in West Seattle. He loved his children fiercely, and wholly embraced the role of being a stay-at-home-dad. Having kids tapped into a new world of adventure and cherished friendships for Jeff. He was the “go to” parent you could call at the last minute for help when plans went awry. He often gathered friends together for impromptu barbeques, epic block parties, lunch in the junction, or just a quiet campfire chat. Jeff loved talking to and meeting friends, new and old. He often said, “Everyone has an interesting story, you just need to listen.” His friends hail from Alaska to the tip of Baja, where he and his family and friends often journeyed. He loved the ocean and never lived far from it.

Jeff was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer in March 2016. He was so appreciative of the kindness and care he received from his oncology team at the Swedish Cancer Institute. He said he didn’t want his story to read that he had fought cancer, because his role in the fight was small by comparison to the knowledge, skills, and dedication of his oncologist, Dr. Song Zhao. Jeff claimed Dr. Zhao was the master of the battle that came.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents Raymond Sifferman and Lillian Reams Sifferman, infant brother Jan Patrick Sifferman and sister Patsy Miramontez. Jeff is survived by his wife Doreen Roseto Sifferman; children, Jon, Jackie, Kassy, and Ray; his brothers Ray Sifferman (Lisa), Rex Tippery (Penny), Mike Sifferman (Drena) and sister Carolyn Sifferman; a large extended family and countless friends.

Jeff wasn’t one for formal events or dressing up – a quick glance into his closet for any doubters would confirm that – so it’s only fitting that we honor him with, what else …. but a block party. Please join us on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 4 pm at the Sifferman residence. If you can bring a potluck dish to share, we would be most appreciative. We’ll provide plenty of libations, good music (working on a band) and an evening you won’t want to end.

Jeff will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Seattle in a private family gathering in July.