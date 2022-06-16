BIZNOTES: Mountain to Sound Outfitters kayak demo; Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce debut; Pet Supplies Plus update

Three biznotes tonight:

KAYAK DEMO: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) is having its first in-water kayak demo in three years on Saturday, and if you sign up now, you can. participate for free. It’s happening 11 am-3 pm at Alki Kayak Tours (1660 Harbor SW). As explained by M2SO:

Aquaglide Inflatable Kayaks will be our primary sponsor for our demo event, the world’s foremost manufacturer of cutting-edge inflatable technologies. Aquaglide specializes in inflatable kayaks and SUPs that perform nearly as well as rigid designs using drop-stitch technology. And this is going on in your backyard, West Seattle. No need to fight the West Marginal slog to head off our beautiful peninsula. Stick around and enjoy what we have to offer in West Seattle, and try out the best in paddlesports gear in the Northwest. Summer is just around the corner and now’s a great time to get your on-water gear dialed with your local paddlesports shop.

Pre-register here!

PAPA TONY’S HOT SAUCE: Tony Wilson is making Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce right here in West Seattle, and he’s about to debut at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market. If you’re there when the market opens at 10 am Sunday (June 19th) you can even see his ceremonial ribbon-cutting. Buy a bottle and you’ll be entered in a raffle for a $50 gift card to Highland Park Corner Store. Find out more about this saucy New Orleans-founded business and its proprietor here.

PET SUPPLIES PLUS: We’ve reported previously on this locally owned franchise of a national chain coming to central Westwood Village. What we didn’t have previously was the target opening date. A spokesperson for the local franchise says they’re aiming for just before Thanksgiving. The franchisee is opening PSP’s first Washington store in Bellevue this summer, and also plans one in Federal Way.