A West Seattle Thriftway shopper named Lisa just won big. For the past three months, shoppers have been entered into a “free groceries for a year” contest, just to say “thanks” for their patronage these past few tough years. This afternoon, the winning ticket was drawn.

Thriftway (a longtime WSB sponsor) chose a random shopper named Brennan to pull the ticket. Thriftway management immediately got busy notifying the winner, who gets one $150 gift card a week for the next year!