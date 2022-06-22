BIZNOTE: Restaurant/bar Driftwood in development for Alki

Four months after closing what was the Alki Beach Pub for remodeling, its owners – who had just bought the venue three months before that – have unveiled their plan for the space’s future. At the time of closure, Jackie Mallahan and Dan Mallahan promised 2722 Alki Avenue SW would return as a “reimagined space.” They have announced it will be called Driftwood, a restaurant and bar that “takes inspiration from the region surrounding it and aims to showcase Washington’s bountiful connection from mountain to sound.” That includes, the announcement says, “regional community partnerships” with farmers and fishers: “The menu will feature shared plates, mains, and desserts including items such as, Whistling Train Farm snap peas with green strawberries and house made feta, Structures Brewing steamed local clams with glazed pork belly and buttered turnips from Little Big Farm, and Mama’s apple cake with bourbon caramel, sour apple sorbet and creme fraiche.” The bar program promises “coastal cocktails” and a local wine list. Dan Mallahan will be executive chef, with a background including a downtown Seattle seafood-focused wood-fired restaurant called Rider that opened in 2017. Jackie Mallahan has a background as a design/decor entrepreneur and is creating the Driftwood space to be “comfortable yet refined,” with “soft wood tones, sea colors of aqua and green, and stone.”

(Photo courtesy Driftwood)

They’ll have room for 48 people indoors – including bar and counter space – and 22 outdoors. Hours will be 3-10 pm Thursdays through Mondays. They’re hoping to open by late summer and have a Kickstarter campaign going too.