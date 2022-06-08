BIZNOTE: Pot Pie Factory closing; West Seattle Chamber of Commerce crowdfunding to buy one leftover ingredient

The Pot Pie Factory is closing after five years – here’s the announcement – and the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce is raising money to keep one particular ingredient from going to waste. Sent by WSCC executive director Whitney Moore:

The West Seattle Chamber is raising $2,300 to purchase Pot Pie Factory’s remaining frozen, pre-diced halal chicken breast in order to donate it to the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Food Bank. Please donate what you can today to help a local business plus our two local food banks.

Pot Pie Factory will continue to service the Proctor Farmer’s Market in Tacoma for the remainder of June’s Saturdays (6/11, 6/18, 6/25). They’ll have stock control turned on and will update inventory on the site as we get closer to June 26th, our last day for sales. We may even have a goodbye event at our production facility in West Seattle on June 26th.

New Day Cooperative, Cafe Racer Seattle, Highland Park Corner Store, Old 5th Avenue Tavern, and The Rusty Goat Cafe in Tacoma all have pies available for sale. They recommend you call in advance to make sure they have what you want in stock before visiting.