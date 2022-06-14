BIZNOTE: New option at Dream Dinners West Seattle

Longtime local meal-prep kitchen Dream Dinners West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is launching a new option – reducing its minimum order, so customers have more flexibility. Now you can start with just three dinners, and add more as needed; previously, Dream Dinners had focused on having customers order an entire month of dinners in one visit. Reducing the minimum order means families with smaller freezers or budgets can also utilize Dream Dinners to help avoid dinnertime stress when you’re trying to balance everything else life throws at you. Dream Dinners’ pre-prepped meal kits enable you to get dinner ready in 3 easy steps: thaw, cook, and enjoy. Most meals cook in under 30 minutes or come home ready to bake in the oven. Dream Dinners West Seattle is at 4701 41st Ave SW, on the east-facing street side of Jefferson Square. To place a June order, visit DreamDinners.com/WestSeattle.