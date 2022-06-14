Alki Elementary rebuild meeting, ferry-system discussion, mega-low tide, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Newly reopened Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area, with Fergus posing in photo by Caitlin Huertas)

Great day to go to your favorite park – or to check out the other options on today’s list:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Drop-in advocacy, Tuesdays at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LOW-LOW TIDE: Today’s tide is out to a mega-low -4.0 feet at 11:22 am. Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists are at Constellation and Lincoln Parks between 9:45 am and 1:15 pm.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING: 1 pm online, it’s the first of two systemwide community meetings for Washington State Ferries users. Our preview has the registration link.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Online at 2 pm; here’s the agenda. Watch live here.

LADY JAYE MEAT MARKET: In advance of Father’s Day, Lady Jaye is hosting a meat market and patio party, 4 pm-8 pm. Details in our calendar listing. (4523 California SW)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

ALKI ELEMENTARY REBUILD MEETING: Get the latest on the levy-funded plan to rebuild Alki Elementary, 6 pm online. The registration link and other details are here.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 pm online, your monthly chance for comments/questions about West Seattle’s city-supported tiny-house village.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

OPEN MIC: Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way) invites you to a 7 pm open mic hosted by Midnight Marauders.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm, the FCA board’s monthly meeting welcomes community attendance.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!