10 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Sunset last weekend, photographed at Lincoln Park by Tom Trulin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Drop-in advocacy, Tuesday mornings at 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WADING POOLS CLOSED: Cloudy and probably below 70 degrees today, so the city says wading pools won’t open. (Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale is open 11 am-8 pm, though.)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Hybrid meeting (online and in-person at City Hall) at 2 pm; here’s the agenda, including the West Seattle street-vacation item noted here. Watch live here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

BOOK CELEBRATION: 6:30 pm at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW), “a reading, book signing, and celebration for West Seattle writer Rebekah Anderson, whose debut novel, “The Grand Promise,” was just released by Empty Bowl Press.”

OPEN MIC NIGHT: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way, hosted by Midnight Marauders.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!